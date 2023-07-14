Anti-‘Woke’ DEI Director Tabia Lee Sues California College over Firing

Dr. Tabia Lee, the former director of the Office of Equity, Social Justice and Multicultural Education at De Anza College in Cupertino, California, is suing the school for firing her after she opposed its “woke” left-wing policies.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, De Anza chose not to renew Lee’s contract after she questioned its “anti-racism” policies, which had the effect of stifling speech and even promoting bigotry, such as antisemitism.

Breitbart News noted:

Dr. Tabia Lee told Inside Higher Ed that her contract is being terminated after she questioned antiracist “orthodoxy,” objected to the college’s land acknowledgments for an Indigenous tribe, and tried to bring a “Jewish inclusion” event to campus. Lee added that additional reasons for her contract not being renewed by the college included her declining to join a “socialist network,” refusing to use the terms “Latinx” and “Filipinx,” and inquiring why the word “black” was capitalized but not “white.”