A football team in Norton Shores, Michigan, is honoring blue collar workers in players’ families whose roles are vital to the nation.

For a while now, Mona Shores football team members have been wearing blue collar work shirts to show respect for the community’s working class history, MLive.com reported Friday.

However, head coach Matt Koziak came up with an idea recently to make the project even more special. Koziak asked the young men to choose one such worker related to them who worked hard to provide for their family at some point in the past.

Koziak said getting a degree was a good option, “but I think you lose touch on the blue collar mentality.”

Images show the young men wearing their special shirts with the titles such as “Grandpa” and “Dad” embroidered on them:

Senior Erik Gould’s shirt honors his father, who throughout the years has worked in several roles including as a welder, mechanic, and trucker.