Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Pardons Parent Arrested at Loudoun County School Board Meeting

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) granted an absolute pardon to a father arrested at a school board meeting for coming to his daughter’s defense after she was reportedly raped in the school bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt.

During a Loudoun County School Board meeting in June 2021, Scott Smith was arrested and charged and later found guilty of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct when he started to swear at a community member threatening to spread false and malicious information about his business, the Daily Wire reported. His daughter was just about to share on a megaphone about how, just weeks before, she was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom, which the school board had allegedly attempted to cover up.

“I’m thankful that the Youngkin administration gave me an off-ramp to these charges that never should have happened,” Smith told The Daily Wire. “It’s kind of bittersweet because I really looked forward to winning this in court. But unfortunately, our justice system is so screwed up right now that I didn’t feel that I could potentially get a fair shot in court.”

It later came out that the juvenile sexually assaulted a second victim, the New York Post reported.

“His daughter had been sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a school, and no one was doing anything about it,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Mr. Smith did what any father would do, what any parent would do, which is stand up for their child,” he continued. “This was a gross miscarriage of justice.”