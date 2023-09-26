Surveillance cameras placed outside bathroom stalls at a school in Hawaii have been relocated after parents voiced concerns about their children’s safety.

On September 18, KHON reported about the cameras that were fixed outside Kea’au High School’s bathroom stalls when a parent sounded the alarm about the issue, the news source said Monday.

The Department of Education (DOE) revisited the issue after privacy and safety concerns for the students using those bathrooms were publicized.

“A video taken by a student showed one of the surveillance cameras at Kea’au High School just outside of bathroom stalls. In the video, you can see the footage is taken from inside the stall itself, with the camera clearly visible,” the report said.

The DOE mentioned their initial reasoning for placing the cameras, but did not respond to specific questions, the report continued:

Since the DOE said the surveillance system was installed for security and safety reasons, KHON asked specifically what kind of security and safety issues were occurring in the bathrooms, how often these types of incidents were happening, and what alternative methods the DOE planned to use to protect the students. KHON is still waiting for the DOE to answer those questions.

“In the bathrooms, you’re looking over the stalls and into the stalls. And that’s just invasion of privacy for these kids. They’re minors. That shouldn’t be on video,” parent Harding Fragas told KHON on September 19. In May 2022, two students at Kea‘au High School organized a walkout to highlight alleged sexual assaults occurring on campus, Big Island Now reported.

At the time, sophomore Madelyn Smith said administrators were not listening to complaints about the alleged inappropriate behavior.

“Some of the alleged instances are rumors, but she said some students reported incidents that involved them, but nothing has been done,” the article continued, adding, “Much of the inappropriate behavior occurs in the school bathrooms, where cameras aren’t allowed, Smith said.”

Per the recent KHON report, the DOE previously claimed the cameras were in a breezeway where users did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy while in the area.

Representative Jeanne Kapela told the outlet parents are investigating whether to file lawsuits regarding the issue, and she was also considering it.

“But thankfully, I think the DOE recognizes the mistake that they made,” she said.

In August, board of education members discussed installing cameras inside Houston County School restrooms, but some parents were wary of such a move, according to WDHN:

“I don’t believe the school board should have the sole authority to make those kind of decisions without input from the parents. Any matters regarding safety and security I think should have parental consent,” parent Christopher Baker said.