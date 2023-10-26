Brandeis University Student Council Fails to Condemn Hamas Terrorism

Brandeis University, a disproportionately Jewish institution in Massachusetts founded after the Holocaust, saw its student council refuse to condemn Hamas terrorism that resulted in over 1,400 Israelis, including students like themselves, being murdered.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported:

Brandeis’ student government voted down a resolution condemning Hamas and calling on the terror group to release all of its hostages. Only six members of the university’s Student Union Senate voted in favor of the resolution, while 10 voted against and five abstained, according to a representative who was present at the vote. … “The biggest thing that I’m feeling right now and what I think likely a lot of other Brandeis students are feeling right now is disappointment,” said [junior Ella] Messler. “Especially with the values that our university was founded with, of inclusion, of social justice, and also specifically that Brandeis is a secular university, but it’s a university with intense ties to the American Jewish community… it’s frustrating to see my university that was founded in these values and was founded in the values of the American Jewish community be ignoring those struggles.”

Brandeis was named after Louis Brandeis, the first Jewish justice of the Supreme Court. It provided an academic home for Jewish students at a time when the Ivy League universities had quotas that restricted Jewish enrollment.

The university was home to many of the pioneering feminists of the 1970s, and developed a radical reputation. Its Middle East Studies department, ironically, is considered one of the more anti-Israel such programs in the country.

Breitbart News visited the site of one of the more notorious Hamas massacres on Oct. 7, Kibbutz Be’eri, where 108 people were killed. A kindergarten was hit with a rocket-propelled grenade and homes were filled with blood from murdered vicitms.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.