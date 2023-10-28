Second Teacher at Missouri School Admits to Making OnlyFans Porn

An English teacher at a St. Clair, Missouri, high school has admitted to creating porn on the adult content website OnlyFans and now expects to lose her job.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that this is the second teacher at the same campus to reveal such online activity.

The St. Clair High School instructor, 31-year-old Megan Gaither, said she had since been put on leave after joining the website in May to help pay off student loans.

On what appears to be her Facebook profile, Gaither says she previously studied at Missouri Baptist University.

An image shows the young woman, who is also a varsity cheerleading coach:

An English teacher and cheerleading coach at St. Clair High says she made pornography on the website OnlyFans, the second St. Clair teacher to admit as much in a month. https://t.co/Pmz5Qz2wnW — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) October 28, 2023

She told the outlet, “Teaching does not financially support a person. It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it.”

Her former fellow teacher, Brianna Coppage, resigned a few weeks ago once district leaders discovered her profile on the adult content website.

The 28-year-old is now planning to focus on her OnyFans account. She said she did not want to fight the district over the issue because “I knew that nothing was ever going to be the same if I went back, so that was just the best option.”

Teacher placed on leave over OnlyFans page has resigned to focus on porn https://t.co/9I4htfv5Rm pic.twitter.com/rIRBaUkLld — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2023

Per the Post-Dispatch, Coppage has become quite successful on the website since her story broke.