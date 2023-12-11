‘Impressive’: Teenager Becomes Youngest to Pass California Bar Exam

A law clerk in Tulare County, California, is inspiring other young people because of his recent achievement.

Peter Park passed the California bar exam on his first try in July, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced in a social media post Wednesday, noting his results came in on November 9.

What makes the accomplishment so incredible is that Park was just 17 years old when he sat for the exam. The office detailed the young man’s educational background:

At the age of 13 in 2019, Park began high school at Oxford Academy in Cypress, CA. Simultaneously, Park enrolled in a four-year juris doctor program at Northwestern California University School of Law utilizing a state bar rule that allows students to apply to law school through the completion of College Level Proficiency Exams (CLEPS). After graduating high school in 2021 by taking the California High School Proficiency Exam (CHSPE), Park focused on law school and graduated in 2023. Park became a law clerk with the Tulare County District Attorney that August.

According to the State Bar of California website , ensuring one is ready to take the exam takes a lot of time and effort.

“Preparing for the exam may take months. Help yourself by looking at what the test covers and how it is graded,” the site reads.

Meanwhile, ABC 7 referred to Park as an “impressive young law clerk,” adding, “Congrats, Peter!”

Park knew how hard it would be to reach his goal, but continued working toward it.

“It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the Bar, and I made it in the end. I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney,” he said.

Now, he hopes to become a prosecutor in the future “because I am driven by a moral obligation to uphold liberty, equality, and justice in society. I admire how prosecutors keep our community safe and bring closure to victims,” the young man explained.

Per the district attorney’s office, Park celebrated his 18th birthday in November and is now a practicing attorney.

