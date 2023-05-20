An extremely intelligent young man in Oklahoma has achieved something that is inspiring others to work toward their goals.

Thirteen-year-old Elijah Muhammad recently graduated from college with four degrees under his belt, Local 12 reported Saturday:

Are you smarter than a 13-year-old? Maybe not this one. Elijah Muhammad just made history by graduating college with FOUR diplomas! 😳👏 https://bit.ly/42PiwiT Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Friday, May 19, 2023

According to the student’s family, he is the youngest black American to graduate from college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity.

However, he has accomplished much more during his young life.

“I have 10 IBM certifications through Course Zero, I have one Google IT certification, I have four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” the teen told reporters.

In a social media post on May 13, his father said it was the day his son crossed the stage for graduation. The proud dad said the boy started college when he was 12 years old.

“My Babygirl Shania Shakura Muhammad Previously Held The Record as The Youngest College Graduate at 14yrs Old and Now She Has Passed The Crown Over To Her 13yr Old Little Brother,” he continued:

🚨Black History Alert🚨(This Should Be Newsworthy ὏📺📡) Today’s The Day My 13yr Old Son Elijah Muhammad Makes History As… Posted by Elijah Muhammad on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Despite all of his educational achievements, Elijah still enjoys being a typical teenager.

“I currently attend OSU and am working on my Bachelor’s Degree in Cybersecurity and Forensics. I also attend Langston with a 4.0. As much accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun and stuff,” he explained.

Video footage shows the moment cheers erupted when he crossed the stage to become a college graduate. He did not grasp the impact of his achievements until his father explained he was apparently the youngest person to do it.

Now, Elijah has a special message for those looking toward the future.

“If you want to put your mind to making a 4.0 you can do it, if you want to put your mind to winning a state championship, you can do it, you just got to put in the work that it takes to accomplish that,” he stated.

Social media users were quick to praise the young student, one person writing, “That is impressive. Best hope to you for a bright successful future.”

“That’s awesome…Congratulations…You are truly extraordinary,” another commented.