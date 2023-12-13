Seattle Teen Fails Quiz for Stating Only Women Can Get Pregnant

A Seattle high schooler had points deducted from a quiz for stating that only women can get pregnant, the student’s mother explained Sunday.

The Chief Sealth International High School tenth grader reportedly failed a true-false quiz in his Ethnic Studies World History class after marking two statements as “true”: “All men have penises,” and “Only women can get pregnant.”

When grading the quiz, titled “Understanding Gender vs. Sex,” his teacher marked those two answers as incorrect, causing him to fail, the boy’s mother told the Jason Rantz Show on Sunday.

The mom, who asked to remain anonymous so her son wouldn’t be penalized, voiced her disbelief.

“I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores,” she told the KTTH radio host, who noted that the mom is a “liberal,” but says “this goes too far.”

The disgruntled mother told the conservative radio host that other questions on the quiz focused on gender identity and pronoun use, like “when someone uses ‘they/them’ pronouns, what does that mean about their gender identity?”

The student’s mom said she felt “frustration and anger” over the quiz, administered two weeks ago, and also claimed that her white son is often slandered by teachers as a “racist” and “a product of the patriarchy that teaches young boys not to care about anything.”

According to Seattle Public Schools, the quiz was meant to promote inclusion.

“[Seattle Public Schools] remains committed to fostering inclusive environments that encourage the exploration of contemporary issues, particularly the examination of power systems such as racism and patriarchy,” a spokesperson for the district told the New York Post. “This dedication extends to providing a space for thoughtful exploration and dialogue on these issues.”

The district also noted the failing quiz grade will not impact the student’s overall grade in the class.

The student’s mother told Rantz that she is “proud” of her son “because he refused to answer against his beliefs (which are medically and scientifically accurate, or at least used to be).”