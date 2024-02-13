Report: Columbia, Western Ontario U. Support Antisemitic UN ‘Special Rapporteur’

Several universities, including Columbia University and the University of Western Ontario, have provided support to United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has a history of antisemitic statements and justified the October 7 attack.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Albanese claimed that the terror of October 7 resulted from Israel’s “oppression.”

The National Review, reporting on the same statement, noted Albanese had received support from academic institutions:

Findings by U.N. independent experts do not represent the organization as a whole. The rapporteurs, who are unpaid, receive some operating support from the U.N., in addition to contributions from funds earmarked by countries and from universities and non-U.N. research organizations. In a 2022 report, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights disclosed that Albanese received in-kind support for research assistance from Columbia University, University of Western Ontario, and Galway University’s Irish Human Rights Center.

Anne Bayefsky of Human Rights Voices confirmed that report by linking to the UN document on Albanese’s sources of support.

Guess who is bankrolling UN antisemitism peddler & Hamas apologist Francesca Albanese? Columbia University, University of Western Ontario, Galway University. Lots of j’accuse”s” to go around.https://t.co/1K1wWuCLiw; https://t.co/5ZrpvGH5r8 https://t.co/MqYSNn8PyW @Columbia… pic.twitter.com/eOpT5BanIk — Anne Bayefsky (@AnneBayefsky) February 13, 2024

On Monday, the U.S. House expanded its investigation of campus antisemitism to include Columbia University, where anti-Israel student groups have adopted tactics so radical that they have been banned from campus — only to return in various other guises.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center has also reported that Albanese has received funding from a variety of pro-Palestinian groups.

Israel has barred Albanese from entering the country after her comments justifying the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

