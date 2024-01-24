Anti-Israel Columbia Students Defy Suspension, Continue Protest; Claim ‘Skunk Spray’ Used

Students and activists protesting Columbia University's decision to suspend the student groups Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace for holding pro-Palestine events on campus outside of Columbia University in Manhattan, New York, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Anti-Israel students at Columbia University whose organizations were suspended due to violations of campus rules are allegedly protesting under other organizations — and claim that they were sprayed by two Israeli “soldiers” with a foul-smelling “agent.”

In November, Columbia suspended two pro-terror organizations, “Students for Justice in Palestine” and the misnamed “Jewish Voice for Peace” (which opposes the Abraham Accords peace process) for repeated violations of university policies on protests.

But according to Columbia students quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, “The university is looking the other way and ignoring that the same kids are doing the same thing and they’re deciding not to enforce and it’s just disappointing,”

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian students are claiming that several anti-Israel protesters were hit with a “chemical weapon” known as “skunk spray.” They blame two Israeli “soldiers,” who have reportedly been barred from campus pending investigation.

A police report was filed, but no arrests have yet been made. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, radical students continued to protest.

The Columbia Spectator reported that entry to campus for the so-called “emergency” protest was limited to students.

