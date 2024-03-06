Antisemite Leads L.A. School Board Race by Two Votes

Kahllid Al-Alim, an antisemite running for the Los Angeles Unified School Board (LAUSD) in the first district, leads by two votes in the initial count of Super Tuesday ballots, and appears headed to a runoff in November.

As Breitbart News noted last month:

[Al-Alim] spread antisemitic hatred online and liked violent, pornographic posts. Al-Alim said that a book by the racist, antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, titled The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, which falsely claims Jews control the economy and exploit black people, should be “MANDATORY” reading.

Al-Alim apologized for his posts.

The local teachers’ union, United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), endorsed Al-Alim but voted Monday to rescind its endorsement — though many ballots had already been cast by mail or in drop boxes. It had suspended its campaign activities for him shortly after revelations of his past remarks emerged.

According to LAist.com, Al-Alim currently has 9103 votes, or 22.29% of the vote, while runner-up Sherlett Hendy Newbill has 9101 votes, or 22.28% of the vote. Mail-in ballots and ballots collected in drop boxes are still being counted.

Elsewhere in California on Super Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Republican baseball legend Steve Garvey both qualified for the runoff election for U.S. Senate. Voters in San Francisco also approved conservative policies on police and real estate development, leading the local San Francisco Chronicle to declare: “Progressivism is out — for now.”

