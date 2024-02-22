Teachers Union-backed L.A. School Board Candidate Spread Antisemitism Online

Kahllid Al-Alim, the leading candidate for a seat on the L.A. Unified School District board, backed by the United Teachers Los Angeles and the L.A. County Federation of Labor, spread antisemitic hatred online and liked violent, pornographic posts.

Al-Alim said that a book by the racist, antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, titled The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, which falsely claims Jews control the economy and exploit black people, should be “MANDATORY” reading.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

In a statement Tuesday, Al-Alim, 56, appeared to acknowledge all or most of the social media posts and likes, for which he expressed regret. He did not say they were from fake accounts or that his account was hacked. “I have spent my life fighting against antisemitism, anti-Arab hate, Islamophobia, and all forms of oppression,” Al-Alim said. “I have spent my life fighting for the equality of all people. There is a very long history of Jewish and Black people backing each other and working in solidarity for justice. I want to continue that important work.” He also appeared to acknowledge the pornographic and gun-related likes, adding: “I also apologize for my likes on social media of graphic content. It was inappropriate. I will never do that again.”

The Times noted that the union appears open to the idea of withdrawing its endorsement. The election for District 1 is March 5.

