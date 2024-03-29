Ohio Teacher, 50, Resigns After OnlyFans Career Exposed

A 50-year-old Ohio school teacher was forced to resign after her district discovered her secret OnlyFans career.

Jennifer Ruziscka had been teaching within the Springfield Local School District for almost three decades when school officials discovered her “pornographic/sexually graphic” online career, WTOL reports.

“Springfield Local Schools was made aware of allegations where one of its teachers was participating in conduct unbecoming of a professional educator,” Superintendent Matt Geha told the local station. “That teacher was put on administrative leave as of Monday, January 29, 2024, with the last day in the classroom Friday, January 26, 2024.”

Ruziscka, a former English teacher at Springfield High School, sold explicit content and offered subscriptions on OnlyFans as well as Fansly, a smaller, similar platform.

Her screen name, “Jenniferssecrets,” made no effort to hide her real first name.

The teacher, who also coached cheerleading, referenced teaching “lessons” in sexual activities to her hundreds of followers.

“If you can keep a secret, you can call me Miss Jennifer, the one who can give you some lessons focused solely on a lady’s libido,” Ruziscka’s bio on Fansly read, according to the New York Post.

A district investigation found suggestive images of the veteran teacher in lingerie and blurred-out images where she advertised showing more for different prices.

“The three separate subscriptions Ruziscka offers are based on…what can be viewed, from a ‘Sneak Peek’ for $25 to ‘Full Disclosure’ for $99,” the outlet reported.

Ruziscka resigned on January 29, the same day she was placed on leave and two days before a disciplinary meeting with district officials.

The X-rated content creator made a statement to WTOL defending her controversial pastime.

In William Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet,” as Juliet laments Romeo being a Montague, the only son of her family’s great enemy, she recognizes, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Likewise, people can label me anything they want to; however, it doesn’t change the commendable level of dedication and exemplary work ethic I execute as an educator. Regardless of what I do in my private life for the sake of keeping a roof over my family’s head and a car parked in the garage, I remain one of the greatest English teachers ever to serve in the Springfield Local School District. My students learn to value their personal and academic growth in my classroom, which is an environment where they are embraced for their individuality, they are engaged to apply their talents, and they are enlightened about their true potential. The numerous accolades and recognition I have earned over the 28 years I spent in SLS is evidence of that.

Ruziscka is now an online English tutor for teens, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Missouri teacher Brianna Coppage resigned under similar circumstances in September 2023 after her school district discovered her OnlyFans account, Breitbart News reported.

She later got a job with Compass Health but was fired after just five days when her bosses also found out about her side hustle.