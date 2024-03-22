‘I Lasted 5 Days’: OnlyFans Ex-Teacher Immediately Fired from New Job

A 28-year-old former Missouri teacher who made headlines for resigning to focus on her OnlyFans career is back in controversy after being fired just days after starting a new gig.

Brianna Coppage was placed on leave by administrators at St. Clair High School in September 2023 after the school district discovered her risqué social media habits, Breitbart News reported.

She speculates that someone reported her OnlyFans account to the school after she appeared in a pornographic video with some other “creators” and her husband, which likely led to her being recognized.

“Someone definitely recognized… it came from an adult who ended up reporting it to the school,” she said on the Plug Talk podcast following her viral resignation.

Instead of fighting back against the district, Coppage stepped down.

“I knew that nothing was ever going to be the same if I went back so that was just the best option,” she told the now-defunct Messenger publication at the time.

The ex-teacher said she started selling explicit content to supplement her $42,000 salary as an educator.

Despite claiming to have made $1 million since her OnlyFans account was discovered by the public, Coppage attempted to land another job as a community support specialist at Compass Health before being fired after less than a week, she told KMOV.

“I lasted five days before they put me on leave and subsequently fired me just this month,” she told the local outlet.

“They admitted that they didn’t call my references or Google me before they hired me,” Coppage said, claiming that she was honest with her bosses about the reasons she left her previous job. “They claim that I violated their social media policy but will not respond to me with how I violated it.”

She’s continued to make light of both job losses on her Instagram page, which has more than 100,000 followers.

“So I’m sure by now you’ve heard or you’ve seen I’ve been fired from my most recent job, if anyone knows of anywhere hiring, can you just put it in the comments for me, that would be great,” Coppage said in a video on Tuesday while sitting in her underwear.

“Making fun of myself for getting fired from another job is a coping mechanism,” she wrote in another post on X, where she advertises being in the top 0.01 percent of OnlyFans creators.

Making fun of myself for getting fired from another job is a coping mechanism 😅🙃 — Brianna Coppage (@bricoppage) March 19, 2024

“Not having to get up and go to a 9-to-5 has been tough on my mental health,” she told KMOV.