VIDEO: Officials Investigate Spread of AI-Generated Deepfake Porn at California High School

An investigation has been launched into allegations of inappropriate digital photos being created and shared among a school community in Los Angeles, California.

The investigation surrounds Fairfax High School, Fox 11 reported Wednesday, noting the Los Angeles Unified School District said the photos were allegedly made and shared via a third-party messaging app.

Officials also said, “Los Angeles Unified remains steadfast in providing training on the ethical use of technology — including AI — and is committed to enhancing education around digital citizenship, privacy, and safety for all in our school communities.”

In March, five students from a Beverly Hills middle school were reportedly expelled after making AI-generated deepfake pornographic images of multiple classmates, according to Breitbart News:

The disturbing case came to light in February when explicit images depicting the faces of 16 eighth-grade students, aged 13-14, superimposed on artificially generated naked bodies, were shared through messaging apps. The victims’ sex have not been disclosed, but the incident has sent shockwaves through the community and raised serious concerns about the misuse of emerging technologies. This type of AI-generated image, known as a “deepfake,” can be very convincing to the untrained observer. Breitbart News previously reported that apps to generate deepfake porn have exploded in popularity.

Students and families in the Fairfax District are deeply concerned regarding the issues surrounding the inappropriate images. They are also worried it is becoming a disturbing trend, per NBC LA.

One parent said, “How do we, as parents, as well as society, take control and make it stop?”

In November, a high school in New Jersey was reeling from a scandal involving AI-generated explicit images of female students circulated by male peers, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“It is just the latest example of the disastrous consequences of unrestrained AI on American culture,” the outlet said.

According to the Fox article, students in California who share naked photos of classmates without gaining their consent are in danger of being prosecuted under state laws regarding child pornography and disorderly conduct. However, the laws might not apply to AI images considered “deepfakes.”

“Several federal bills have been proposed, including one that would make it illegal to produce and share AI-generated sexually explicit material without the consent of the individuals portrayed. Another bill would allow victims to sue,” the report added.