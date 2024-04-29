Poll: 80% Say Students, Professors Who Call for Violence Toward Jews Should Be Suspended

A new Harvard-Harris poll shows that 80% of registered voters in the U.S. believe that “students and professors who call for violence towards Jews” should be suspended.

The poll, conducted among 1,961 registered voters, was conducted April 24-25, as campuses across the nation were besieged by pro-Palestinian protests and “encampments” calling for Israel to be abolished and for “intifada,” which refers to a campaign of terror against Israelis. Some of the participants in the protest openly supported Hamas and called for more Israeli soldiers to be killed.

When asked about students and professors who actually engage in physical violence — such as assaulting journalists, which took place last week at a UCLA “encampment” — 83% of those polled say participants should be suspended.

Other poll results on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza remain consistent with previous results. 80% of respondents back Israel; just 20% back Hamas. That is perhaps not a surprise, given that the anti-Israel or pro-Palestinian protests have also featured anti-American messages.

Moreover, 72% said that Israel should “move forward with an operation in Rafah to finish the war with Hamas, doing its best to avoid civilian casualties even though there will be casualties.” Only 28% say Israel should “back off now and allow Hamas to continue running Gaza (The Biden administration opposes Israel’s plans to finish Hamas in Rafah.)

The margin of error in the poll is 2%.

