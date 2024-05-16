Nolte: Descent Into Evil Cost Disney+ $4 Billion as Stock Continues to Sink

The Disney Grooming Syndicate has already lost $4 billion — with a “B” — on Disney+, according to disgraced CEO Bob Iger.

Does Bob Iger acknowledge that Disney’s open crusade to groom and “queer” little kids hurt Disney’s bottom line and permanently destroyed what was once the greatest brand in entertainment history?

Nope.

So what does Bob blame this breathtaking $4 billion loss on? Get a load of this [emphasis added]…

“As we got into the streaming business in a very, very aggressive way, we tried to tell too many stories,” Iger said on a recent webcast. “Basically, we invested too much, way ahead of possible returns. It’s what led to streaming ending up as a $4 billion loss.”

Yeah, that was the problem. Iger does at least admit that the quality of those stories was also an issue:

The result of spending more on content than could be turned to profit “resulted in volume and not quality, which turned out to be a mistake,” Iger added. The Disney boss conceded volume was required to win the streaming wars against rivals like Netflix and Prime Video. But he added: “There’s a very fine line that you can cross and get in trouble if your volume ends up diluting management’s attention to what is being made is right. And that’s what happened to us. So I have pulled that back,” Iger told the conference.

Too many stories without enough focus on quality. In other words, this $4 billion loss had nothing to woke diatribes, gay propaganda, and left-wing talking points. It had nothing to do with that obnoxious Lady Hulk or two women getting it on throughout the now-disappeared Willow series. No, it wasn’t that Disney replaced innocence with the corruption of innocence or that Disney replaced magic, adventure, and universal themes with wildly inappropriate displays of adult sexuality, shows revolving around drag queens, and environmental propaganda. No, none of that had anything to do with what was once the richest and most prosperous brand in entertainment history losing $4 billion.

And those things also had nothing to do with Disney’s cratering stock price.

No, rubes… All Disney did was make the mistake of telling too many stories.

My hope is that Iger sincerely believes Disney’s descent into pure evil has nothing to do with this $4 billion loss. I don’t want Disney to right its ship. I want Disney to die, and if Disney keeps up the evil, Disney will die, and that’s the best thing for the world, our country, and most especially, our children.

Disney has spent the last five years behaving no differently than a pantless man driving around elementary schools in a dirty van that advertises free candy. Like that man, Disney deserves no second chance. Evil never stops being evil until it’s permanently eradicated by decent people—and decent people don’t leave their children alone with the Walt Disney Company.

