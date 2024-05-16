Kevin Morris Allegedly Retires as Hunter Biden’s Sugar Brother

Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s sugar brother and Hollywood lawyer, will allegedly quit shelling out money for Hunter’s legal defense, Morris confirmed Thursday.

Morris’s decision to stop bankrolling Hunter comes just weeks before Hunter is scheduled to stand trial for alleged gun violations.

Morris is a key individual in the Biden family orbit. He donated to President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and helped Hunter enter the art business, a market known for corruption. Morris took control of Hunter’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners, as Breitbart News first reported in April 2023. BHR Partners has about $3 billion currently invested around the world, its website says.

“The reason Kevin got involved financially in the first place was that he could see that no one was going to help Hunter,” a person close to Morris told Politico. “Now, four and a half years later, there’s still no help — and now Kevin is completely tapped out. So just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources. It’s pretty dire.” Morris confirmed the person’s statement to Politico. Since meeting in 2019, Morris paid Hunter’s IRS debts and reportedly lent him a total of $4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees. Morris told the House impeachment inquiry in January that he had “no ulterior motive” in mind when he developed a financial relationship with Hunter. Hunter racked up at least $10 million in legal bills over the past five years, CNN reported, as he potentially spends millions more defending himself from an impeachment inquiry and gun and tax charges. Hunter’s legal defense against both the Justice Department and congressional probes could cost more than $100,000 per month, legal experts previously told Breitbart News. Hunter’s gun-related trial remains set for June 3, 2024, in Delaware. Hunter failed to successfully appeal his gun charges on Thursday before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Hunter argued that an agreed upon “diversion agreement” with President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice should remain in effect.

The agreement afforded Hunter the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time. In addition, Special Counsel David Weiss devised a separate diversion agreement that gave Hunter immunity from potential future charges, including a provision to essentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

Hunter refused to accept a plea deal laid out by prosecutors in July after negotiations fell apart as a result of Judge Maryellen Noreika’s questions about the diversion agreement.

