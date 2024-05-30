WATCH: Fetterman Ditches Harvard Graduation Hood in Protest at Antisemitism

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) publicly ditched his Harvard University graduation hood on Wednesday during his address at the commencement of Yeshiva University, a religious Jewish college in New York.

Fetterman, who received a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in 1999, has become one of the few staunchly pro-Israel voices in the Democratic Party in the months since the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

Yeshiva University awarded Fetterman its Presidential Medallion, the highest honor awarded by the institution.

Yet his speech was perhaps even more remarkable, reflecting his disgust at Harvard’s inability to stand up to antisemitism over months of protests that culminated in the university capitulating to anti-Israel student demands, and hosting a graduation speaker who spouted antisemitic rhetoric from the podium during commencement.

As he removed his Harvard hood, which is typically worn over a black academic gown to symbolize a master’s degree from the institution, Fetterman told the audience at Yeshiva University: “Today I have been profoundly disappointed the way Harvard’s inability to stand up for the Jewish community … and for me personally I do not fundamentally believe that it is right for me to wear this today.”

Fetterman received a standing ovation from those present.

