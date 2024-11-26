A New York public school is teaching a gender identity course to kindergarteners which uses terms such as cisgender, transgender, and nonbinary.

Fox News on Tuesday identified the campus in the suburbs of New York City as Hillside Elementary School, which is connected to the Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free District.

According to its website, the school has 625 students.

Fox said the school’s “gender curriculum” course seeks to promote “inclusion” among the children and teaches them terms including cisgender, transgender, and nonbinary.

The Fox report continued:

“The students will look at pictures of children and talk about what they notice and what they think they know about the children just from the pictures. Using their observations, we will then take the opportunity to introduce vocabulary to describe characters of different identities,” the school writes.

The “identity” being taught to children includes discussing “gender and the pronouns that you use,” and that “as we learn and grow, the words we use to describe our gender identity can grow too,” as described by the school. When asked by Fox News Digital about the curriculum, the Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free District communications team said that the lessons have been in place for several years and are rooted in “Hillside’s core values of respect and fostering dignity for all students.”

In April 2022, Breitbart News reported that officials with the Maryland Department of Education were ensuring kindergarteners would be taught “gender identities and expressions” as part of its “Family Life and Human Sexuality” curriculum, noting that “Maryland’s gender ideology curriculum becomes more intense as grades progress.”

In a social media post on Friday, the Libs of TikTok X account shared a synopsis of Hillside Elementary School’s course on gender identity and asserted, “Public schools are trying to groom your children”:

Social media users responded to the post, one person writing, “The dept. Of education can’t be shut down soon enough. This is not education, this is indoctrination.”