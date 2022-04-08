Maryland Teaches Kindergartners Sexuality and Gender Ideology

The Maryland Department of Education ensures kindergartners will be taught “gender identities and expressions” as part of its “Family Life and Human Sexuality” curriculum, according to a report released Wednesday.

The state’s Comprehensive Health Education Framework, as given by the Department of Education website here, appears to begin a narrative toward sexual identity education in preschool, teaching three- and four-year-olds that “people express themselves in many different ways,” which quickly turns into recognizing “a range of ways people identify and express their gender” by the time they reach kindergarten. The guidebook is dated July 2020 and June 2021.

Maryland’s gender ideology curriculum becomes more intense as grades progress.

By fourth grade, the schools are instructed to change from teaching “gender identity and expression” to “sexual orientation and identity.” Therefore, nine- and ten-year-olds are being taught to “identify sexual orientation as a person’s physical and/or romantic attraction to an individual of the same and/or different gender.”

Sixth grade instructions distinguish “sex assigned at birth” as separate from “gender identity, and gender expression,” but by seventh grade, children learn to “compare sex assigned at birth and gender identity and explain how they may or may not differ.”

Also in seventh grade, students are taught as part of “sexual health,” masturbation, as well as anal and oral sex “along with possible outcomes of each.” Further, Maryland’s 12- and 13-year-olds will learn to “recognize racism and intersectionality and describe their impacts on sexual health.”

In high school, students learn to “analyze ways systemic oppression and intersectionality impact the sexual agency of communities of color and other marginalized groups.”

As Breitbart News reported, Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, heavily criticized the Florida Parental Rights in Education law that bans the sexual indoctrination of young children, saying it was a “crazy fight.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.