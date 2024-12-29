Illinois Board of Education to Use Nearly $20 Million in Federal Grants on Electric School Buses

Several Illinois school districts will be receiving millions in federal grant dollars to purchase electric school buses to replace gas-powered ones, Board of Education officials said.

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on December 19 that it had been awarded a $19.9 million grant from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) initiative “made possible by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.”

The initiative, called the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant (CHDV) program, is doling out more than $400 million to communities across the country in areas that have been designated as being in “non-attainment” with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

The nearly $20 million will be distributed to nine Illinois school districts in order to replace 70 traditional school buses with “zero-emission” electric buses, as well as to install electric vehicle charging stations for each new bus and to conduct workforce training to “support these new technologies,” the ISBE said.

“With this funding, we’re building on our progress toward a more sustainable future by providing nine school districts with the resources to advance our clean energy goals,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said in the press release. “Through the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Duty Grant program, these districts will receive electric school buses, charging infrastructure, and workforce training — reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality. Thanks to our federal and local partners, we’re creating healthier and cleaner environments for students and communities across the state.”

“Clean transportation solutions not only create healthier living and learning environments for our students but also save money for our school districts and taxpayers,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “I am proud of our staff here at the Illinois State Board of Education for winning this competitive grant and securing this valuable investment in Illinois’ clean energy future.”

Forest Park School District 91 will get five new buses, Franklin Park School District 84 will get three, Hazel Crest School District 152.5 will get one, Joliet Township High School District 204 will get ten, Lincolnshire-Prairie View District 103 will get four, Marengo Union Elementary CSD 165 will get two, Township High School District 113 will get three, Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C will get a whopping 32 buses, and Zion-Benton Township High School District 126 will also get 10.

The grant money will also fund two full-time ISBE employees who will be working to “support grant implementation” and “other green energy initiatives,” the board stated.