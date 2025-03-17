Harvard University Expands Free Tuition Aimed at Middle-Income Students

Students hoping to attend Harvard University may benefit from its recent decision regarding financial aid if their family’s income qualifies.

Harvard said Monday that students whose families make under $200,000 annually will be able to receive free tuition, the Hill reported.

In addition, students from families making less than $100,000 yearly will be able to have their tuition, housing, and other costs covered.

According to a report from the Harvard Gazette:

Harvard University President Alan M. Garber and Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Hopi Hoekstra on Monday announced that Harvard College will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $100,000 or less and tuition-free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less. This significant expansion of financial aid, which begins in the 2025-26 academic year, will make Harvard affordable to more students than ever, especially from middle-income families. … The expansion will enable approximately 86 percent of U.S. families to qualify for Harvard College’s financial aid, extending the University’s commitment to providing all undergrads the resources they need to enroll and graduate.

Other schools have done the same after “the Supreme Court ruled affirmative action could no longer be used in college admissions,” the Hill noted.

In 2016, an illegal alien who was brought into the country when she was five years old won a full-ride scholarship to Harvard Medical School, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Tuition and fees for Harvard Medical School come to over $62,000 for the 2016-17 school year,” the article said, adding that the young woman’s path “was eased by President Barack Obama’s 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive action, which provided her with a form of legal status, plus a work permit.”

“Favoritism towards illegals disadvantages the people who legally migrate into the United States,” the outlet noted.

A few years later in 2020, Harvard students questioned the university’s refusal to reduce tuition costs as they faced classes that would be held entirely online due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, per Breitbart News.