Bennett to Pro-Palestinian Heckler: Time You Stopped Whining and Started Building

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a pro-Palestinian heckler at Princeton University on Wednesday that it was time that Palestinians stopped “whining” and trying to kill Jews, started trying to build a better future instead.

The Jerusalem Post reports that in addition to hecklers and protesters, Bennett faced a false fire alarm that was pulled in an effort to stop his lecture.

The Post noted:

According to a Tuesday Princeton Palestine Liberation Coalition Instagram post, an alarm sounded in McCosh Hall, where Bennett was speaking as a guest of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. Princeton Tigers for Israel and B’Artzeinu Princeton accused a protester of pulling the alarm to bring the event to an abrupt end. … Activist Sayel Kayed heckled the former Israeli leader, accusing him of the death of Palestinian children during the Israel-Hamas war and decrying the placement of a blockade on Gaza following Israel’s 2005 disengagement and the 2006 Hamas rise to power. Bennett responded that “instead of whining for the last 80 years and building your future, you have focused on killing Jews. It’s time that the Palestinians stopped whining and started building their future.”

The Daily Princetonian reported that the university is investigating the incident. The Trump administration has reportedly suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants to Princeton, pending an antisemitism inquiry.

