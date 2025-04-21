A pair of lawsuits are reportedly accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of “unlawfully” revoking a large number of foreign students’ visas.

CNN on Monday said it counted more than 1,000 students and graduates whose visas or statuses were revoked. Some of the cases involved alleged support of terrorist groups or minor offenses, the outlet reported Monday.

Two of the federal lawsuits, filed in Georgia and New Hampshire, are representing more than 100 students at one time.

WATCH — Good Question! WH Reporter Asks, “Why Do Ivy League Schools Get So Much Federal Funding?”:

However, CNN hides the underlying reality that many of the so-called “students” are white-collar migrants who get temporary work permits when they enroll in the nation’s universities.

“Pro-immigration lawyers are trying to block President Donald Trump’s policy of canceling education visas held by more than 1,000 migrants, including many who sign tuition checks to get work permits for the jobs needed by American graduates,” Breitbart News reported on April 14.

In response to CNN about the student lawsuit issue, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “The American Civil Liberties Union appears far more interested in protecting foreign students than then (sic) civil liberties and safety of Americans.”

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live & study in the United States of America. When you break our laws and advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked and you should not be in this country,” McLaughlin added.

WATCH — Students Re-Raise American Flag Taken Down by Anti-Israel Protesters at University of North Carolina:

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said approximately 300 foreign students had their visas revoked due to Trump’s crackdown on immigration, stating he hopes the numbers continue to climb.

The news came after Trump’s executive order on January 20, which states, “It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.”

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) recently thanked Trump and Rubio for going hard against antisemitism by expelling foreign students who back the terrorist group known as Hamas.

“The Trump administration has been arresting and deporting foreign students who have led anti-Israel and antisemitic protests at elite universities in support of Hamas terror in Israel,” the Breitbart News report said.