Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that as many as 300 foreign students have had their visas revoked due to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Rubio confirmed the number of revoked visas when speaking at a press conference in Guyana.

“Maybe more, it might be more than 300 at this point,” Rubio said. “We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa.”

Rubio said he hopes the numbers rise as time goes on.

“I hope at some point we run out because we have gotten rid of all of them, but we’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up,” he said.

The policy of revoking visas stems from President Trump’s January 20 Executive Order, which says the following:

It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.

As noted by Politico, Rubio commented on the visas being revoked while responding to questions about Rumeysa Ozturk, “a Tufts University doctoral student and Fulbright scholar from Turkey who had her student visa revoked this week.”

“A viral video reposted online by officials from the State Department showed Ozturk — who co-wrote an op-ed in a student newspaper criticizing Tufts’ response to the protests — being detained on the street by plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement near the Tufts campus,” noted the outlet.

