The hard work of twin sisters from Dekalb County, Georgia, has paid off and they are looking forward to a bright academic future.

Stephenson High School students Carissa and Aissa Swope are no strangers to achieving their dreams, therefore, Carissa recently earned the title of valedictorian while Aissa earned the title of salutatorian, 11 Alive reported on Monday.

Carissa explained, “We’ve always been competitive, so it has been a race to the top, but not one and two, just the top 10 percent of the class. Now, I get to stand next to my sister, and we both get to give speeches. It’s a blessing and I’m really excited.”

Aissa said if she did not have her sister, she may not have earned the title.

“When I didn’t want to do an assignment, [Carissa] would look at me crazy and say, ‘What do you mean? You need to do this assignment.’ I’d be like, ‘OK, fine.’ So, she’s definitely been my biggest motivator, even if sometimes she doesn’t want to help me,” she explained.

An image shows the extremely smart twins wearing their graduation robes:

According to the Dekalb County School District, the girls’ parents are deaf so their daughters sometimes acted as interpreters for them during parent-teacher conferences. Their parents always attended their band and glee club performances to show their twins how much they loved them.

“We always appreciated them for coming to our performances. They did the same as any hearing parent would. I feel like [our success] proves to people that just because they’re deaf doesn’t mean they can’t raise smart kids who are successful,” Carissa explained.

Following their high school achievements, the girls will attend Emory University where Carissa will study to become a family medicine physician and Aissa will study to become an anesthesiologist.

