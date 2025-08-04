An 18-year-old in Woodville, Texas, is already successful in the work world thanks to his intelligence and dedication.
Carmelo Castle recently graduated from Woodville High School’s plumbing program with the goal of making a career for himself in that trade, 11 Alive reported on Thursday.
He is now the first student in the Lone Star state to complete a high school plumbing program and immediately pass the state exam. His achievement is garnering him a lot of attention.
His school announced the news in a social media post on May 19, saying, “We are so proud of Carmelo Castle, he is the first student to graduate from the plumbing program at Woodville High School.”
“He is also the first student in the state of Texas to complete the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners approved course. He is shown here after being accepted into the Plumbers Local 68 in Beaumont, he has been given second year credit which means he will be earning second year wages. THIS IS FANTASTIC!” the post read:
When speaking of his career path, Castle said, “It gave me a chance to actually step up in life,” adding that normally young people his age were partying but he chose to do something quite different.
There is a need for plumbers in the Gulf Coast region, and young people like Castle are finding opportunities to establish their futures.
In choosing this path, Castle knows it will show others there are other options than college.
In light of his accomplishment, social media users were quick to commend him. One person wrote, “That’s wonderful. No debt. Career and financial security. Potential to own your own company. Congrats to you!!!!”
“Smart kid! Hopefully this starts a domino effect of graduates,” another user commented.
Breitbart News reported in 2024 that more and more young people are choosing to attend trade school rather than college.
In May 2025 Breitbart News noted, “Three billion dollars in grant money previously destined for scientific and engineering research at elite Harvard University is being considered by President Donald Trump for redirection to trade schools.”
