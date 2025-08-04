An 18-year-old in Woodville, Texas, is already successful in the work world thanks to his intelligence and dedication.

Carmelo Castle recently graduated from Woodville High School’s plumbing program with the goal of making a career for himself in that trade, 11 Alive reported on Thursday.

He is now the first student in the Lone Star state to complete a high school plumbing program and immediately pass the state exam. His achievement is garnering him a lot of attention.

His school announced the news in a social media post on May 19, saying, “We are so proud of Carmelo Castle, he is the first student to graduate from the plumbing program at Woodville High School.”

“He is also the first student in the state of Texas to complete the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners approved course. He is shown here after being accepted into the Plumbers Local 68 in Beaumont, he has been given second year credit which means he will be earning second year wages. THIS IS FANTASTIC!” the post read:

