Trump Looking to Redirect $3 Billion in Harvard Grants to U.S. Trade Schools

Three billion dollars in grant money previously destined for scientific and engineering research at elite Harvard University is being considered by President Donald Trump for redirection to trade schools.

Trump made public he is considering the move Monday via his social media platform Truth Social.

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. “What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

The potential redirection of taxpayer dollars come less than a week after the Trump administration moved to block the Ivy League institution from enrolling foreign students as part of the president’s efforts to hold the institution to account for its actions by also challenging its tax-exempt status and federal funding stream.

Trump continued to criticize Harvard on Sunday, questioning the university’s transparency and demanding it reveal the personal details of its international students.

RELATED: Harvard Yard Invaded by Anti-Israel Encampment, “Intifada Revolution”

Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Most are graduate students and they come from more than 100 countries.

Meanwhile the world’s richest university faces unresolved allegations of failing to protect Jewish students from rampant antisemitism.