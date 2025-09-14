A board member for Toledo Public Schools is attacking Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, in posts online.

In screenshots shared by conservative activist Robby Starbuck on Sunday, Sheena Marie Barnes compared Erika Kirk to wives in the dystopian television series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Barnes wrote, “Y’all love Handmaid’s Tale, but missed the point. The wives weren’t victims, they were gatekeepers. They fueled the abuse. They held the system together. Never forget that”:

Barnes’ Facebook page says she is “a proud Black queer queen that’s a mother of 3 beautiful royalty and a no shit community advocate.”

She later screenshotted Starbucks’ post on X and wrote in the caption, “So I guess freedom of speech isn’t for everyone.”

In his initial post, Starbuck said, “This is out of line for someone in public education. Email Toledo Public School Board President: bvasquez@tps.org.”

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University, and people all over the world are mourning his death and the loss of a free-speech champion, Breitbart News reported. His alleged assassin was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech on Friday evening in which she stated, “The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this: if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea,” per Breitbart News.

She also pointed to her husband’s deep faith in God.

“Two days ago, my husband Charlie, went to see the face of his savior and his God. Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith. And one of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Erika said.

“Now, and for all eternity, he will stand at his savior’s side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr,” she added.