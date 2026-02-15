Leftists Enraged over Columbia University Promoting CBP Job Fair Event

Columbia University has backed off after promoting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recruitment event online which drew the ire of leftists.

The Ivy League school in New York City listed an online career expo by CBP which is connected to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), amNewYork reported Thursday, noting the event was scheduled for Wednesday.

However, it was removed from the university’s School of Professional Studies (SPS) website after the outlet’s inquiry.

The amNewYork article continued:

“If you’re looking for an opportunity in federal law enforcement, including entry-level applicants and those with one or more years in law enforcement and/or with military background, this is the perfect event for you,” the listing states. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeking skilled and dedicated professionals interested in mission support roles in intelligence, criminal investigation, international trade, procurement, facilities management, forensics, engineering, business administration and more.” … In response to the public outcry over the CBP job fair listing, a spokesperson for Columbia clarified that the SPS is neither hosting the job fair nor conducting it in partnership with the CBP. The spokesperson explained that the event was promoted through “12twenty,” a third-party service used by higher-education institutions to disseminate job fair and career opportunities to students on various schools’ websites.

The amNewYork article said Columbia updated its policy to promote its own SPS events in the future.

Faculty and students were enraged when they learned about the ad on the website, the New York Post reported on Sunday:

“This event undermines campus trust, makes parts of our community feel targeted or unsafe, and further damages Columbia’s public standing by reinforcing the view that we are complicit in the turn towards authoritarianism,” wrote a faculty coalition. “Silence will be read as consent.”

The CU Stands Up group posted a screen shot of the scheduled event and urged people to “Let leadership know our community will not accept ICE on campus in ANY form!”

An anonymous Columbia staff member told amNewYork the job fair event angered him, adding, “ICE is proving itself to be depraved, abusing people all the time, murdering people, offering nothing good. So why does Columbia want to have its students associated with a Gestapo?”

However, retired NYC school teacher Rich Candia told amNewYork that removing the listing was preventing students from getting more information about those career paths, calling the move “hypocritical” because universities promote choice.

Another New York resident said institutions should not “cave” to outrage.

The news comes as ICE agents and their families have endured an 8,000 percent increase in death threats as President Donald Trump’s administration works to enforce immigration law across the nation.

Columbia has a public safety webpage titled “Protocol for Potential Visits to Campus By U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents.”

According to the Post, Columbia University “quickly caved” and took down the advertisement on Wednesday evening. However, the outlet said the event was scheduled to proceed as planned.

“As universities across the country begin hosting their spring career fairs, many have faced pressure from students over government agencies such as DHS being invited,” the article stated.

