Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, tasked by Congress to carry out federal immigration law, are facing an unprecedented increase in death threats against themselves and their families.

This week, ICE officials revealed the extent to which agents are being threatened by “Abolish ICE” sympathizers, detailing an 8,000 percent increase in death threats and a more than 1,300 percent increase in assaults against agents.

In one recent threat, officials said, a man left a voicemail on an ICE agent’s phone in which he called him a “fucking fascist pig” and pleaded with him to “kill yourself,” as well as making threats against the agent’s wife.

“I hope your wife dies. I hope your mom and dad die,” the man said in the voicemail, according to officials. “I hope everything wrong that could go in your life happens. I hope you have the most miserable life.”

“I hope you get hit by a bus. I hope you’re paralyzed, and your wife leaves you, and starts getting fucked by BBCs every day,” the man continues. “You are a traitor to the American people, to the values that made our country. You should kill yourself. You’re fucking disgusting.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said elected Democrats in sanctuary jurisdictions are fanning the flames that are emboldening anti-ICE activists to threaten agents.

“Make no mistake, threatening rhetoric and this unprecedented violence against our law enforcement is incited by sanctuary politicians through their repeated vilification and demonization of law enforcement,” McLaughlin said.

“Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” McLaughlin said. “The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.”

In October of last year, an illegal alien Latin Kings member was charged with soliciting the murder of Commander at Large of the United States Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino. Federal investigators have said that the Mexican drug cartels are working with gangs and anti-ICE activists in the United States to place bounties on ICE agents.

Just last month, a pair of twin brothers was arrested in New Jersey after allegedly threatening to murder McLaughlin.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.