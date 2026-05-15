A second grade teacher credits God for allowing her to become a mother to a student who did not have a permanent home.

Lexi McClelland met seven-year-old Mary in 2020 when she entered her classroom at Elm Tree Elementary in Bentonville, Arkansas, People reported Friday.

The teacher soon realized Mary, who was singing to herself, was an extremely bright, creative, and funny child who loved to read. However, she had been living in several foster homes and was still searching for her forever family.

Mary entered the foster care system due to parental substance abuse and neglect, and McClelland spoke with her husband about how she wanted to do more for the little girl who was so full of life.

When plans for another family to adopt Mary fell through, McClelland knew she was eligible to take her in due to “kinship placement” (though not a relative, as a teacher she was eligible) as she worked on foster care licensing. The thought of losing her was difficult for McClelland, who told Today in March “I had this picture in my mind that I needed her in my life.”

It was not long before everything worked out and Mary moved in with her teacher’s family. She felt right at home and a few months later, McClelland and her husband asked Mary if she wanted them to adopt her, and they became a permanent family in the spring of 2022 in a courthouse ceremony.

Neighbors have compared the mother and daughter to Matilda Wormwood and her sweet teacher, Miss Honey, from Roald Dahl’s book Matilda, a favorite title of McClelland and Mary.

McClelland told People, “It made me feel honored. The only thing I can do is give all the credit to God, because He was with me throughout.”

In March, the teacher shared on social media about her family’s story being in the news and reiterated they believe it was God who brought them together.

“If our story encourages even one family to consider adopting an older child, it would mean everything,” she added:

Their story proves that adoption does bring invaluable rewards and is a transformative journey, as the All for Kids website says.

Mary became a big sister after McClelland gave birth to a son last year who is now seven months old.