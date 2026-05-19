PHOTO — Norway: First Grader Discovers 1,300-Year-Old Sword During School Trip to ‘Land of the Warrior’

A six-year-old boy in Norway was enjoying a school field trip when he stumbled upon something extremely old and valuable.

First grader Henrik Refsnes Mørtvedt was walking across a field in Innlandet county when he found an object protruding from the ground, the New York Post reported Monday.

Teachers and other students were alerted to the find that turned out to be a 1,300-year-old sword. The group did not try to remove it from the ground but notified local archeologists who said it was from the Merovingian Period around 550 and 880 A.D. which was just before the Viking era.

“The area the sword was found in — Hadeland — translates to ‘Land of the Warrior’ in Norwegian and many important Iron-age and Viking objects have been found there over the years,” the BBC reported. “The archaeologists are hoping that by studying it they can learn more about how the sword was made and used by the people at the time.”

A photo shows the little boy with his ancient find that has stirred up much excitement:

The sword was taken to the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo for study and conservation.

However, Henrik’s was not the only recent archeological find in Norway. A man in Sandnes recently spotted a 1,500-year-old gold sword fitting hidden under a downed tree, per Breitbart News.

“Officials said the fitting may have come from a sword that belonged to a chieftain who ruled at Hove, noting it would have adorned a scabbard on a belt,” the outlet stated.

Meanwhile, Popular Mechanics reported in March a Medieval Norwegian town that was believed lost was located when crews used Georadar techniques to search the area.

“A 16th century tale of a Norwegian town just east of a bishop’s castle turned out to be far more than ancient lore. In July 2025, archaeological crews from the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research and the Anno Museum revealed the discovery of Hamarkaupangen, the lost medieval town from the story,” the article read.