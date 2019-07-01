Parkland Shooting Survivor Emma González‏: Madonna’s ‘God Control’ Music Video Is ‘F*cked Up’

Parkland shooting survivor Emma González‏ slammed to Madonna’s controversial “God Control” music video, calling the depiction of the mass shooting “fucked up” and “horrible.”

“So I’ve been ruminating on this thread for the past few days, make sure I get the words right. Madonna’s new video for her song # GodControl was f*cked up, it was horrible,” Emma González said, berating Maddona for failing to post a trigger warning ahead of the shocking video’s release.

“She should have sent out a message warning what her new video contained, ESPECIALLY to the Pulse Victims, ESPECIALLY as it was released Just After the Anniversary on June 12th,” González wrote.

González continued to ream the pop icon, telling her 1.65 million followers that Madonna’s video failed to properly contribute to conversations about the gun violence movement.

If you want to support the gun violence prevention movement, donate to the places who need it, in this case the One Pulse Foundation and listen to the actual stories from actual survivors of gun violence. #GodControl — Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019

Also if you tweet pictures or videos from the video of #GodControl, please tag it as Triggering for fucks sake — Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019

The “I Rise” singer’s video contains scenes eerily reminiscent of the tragic shooting that occurred at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016, which resulted in 49 dead and 53 injured.

Madonna says she made the video because she “can’t take it anymore” and wants to “draw attention to a crisis that needs to be addressed.”

The Parkland shooting survivor is not the only activist to speak out against the controversial video. Pulse shooting survivor Brandon Wolf said he “appreciated” the message Madonna was trying to convey but questioned her careless methods.

“What I don’t particularly appreciate and the questions I have for Madonna center around the timing, center around her not involving the Pulse community at all in this conversation,” Wolf said, according to a video released by TMZ.

“She didn’t acknowledge that it was it was Pulse that inspired the intro to this video. She didn’t acknowledge the 49 people who died for that artistic inspiration,” he continued. “This is the same Madonna who– right after the Pulse shooting happened – posted a picture of herself kissing Britney Spears to honor the 49 victims who had just lost their lives.”

“I just question and wonder where Madonna’s head is at,” he added.

Patience Carter, another Pulse shooting survivor, said the video was difficult to watch.

“I understood what she was trying to do with bringing awareness to the topic of gun control, but I definitely felt that wasn’t the right way to go about doing it,” Carter said.