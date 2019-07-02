Rick Springfield Moves Music Festival to Mexico After Tourist Deaths Rise in Dominican Republic

Rocker Rick Springfield has moved his music festival to Mexico as the number of deaths of American tourist continues to rise in the Dominican Republic.

According to TMZ, the “Jessie’s Girl” singer released a statement: “In an abundance of caution and for the peace of mind and well-being of my fans, band and crew, the ‘Rick Springfield & Friends’ event in Punta Cana is being rescheduled to take place at Hard Rock Hotel Cancun in 2020.”

The full details of the dates and venue in Mexico are not yet secure, and Springfield noted that the move could not be made in time to stick to the November of 2019 dates that had been planned for the Dominican Republic event.

Springfield’s “& Friends” event has been held for nearly a decade in places throughout the Caribbean. But this was the first time it was to have been held in the Dominican Republic.

The “& Friends” part of the ticket this year was to feature Patty Smyth, Mark Goodman, Doug Davidson, and the band Guns & Mullets. It is unclear if the same personalities and acts will be part of the new event next year in Mexico.

Springfield added that moving the festival was based on caution and the “safety and well-being of our amazing fans, band and crew will always be the most important consideration in any situation.”

Ten Americans have died this year in the Dominican Republic or just after visiting the resort areas of the Island nation. So far, there is no explanation of the high number of deaths.

