Rob Reiner Demands Pelosi ‘Pull the Trigger’ and Impeach Trump

Far-left filmmaker Rob Reiner has demanded that Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “pull the trigger” on impeaching President Donald Trump, arguing that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was “loaded with criminal offenses.”

The Stand By Me director, who regularly uses Twitter to lambast both the president and his supporters, said that Trump was the “most lawless” leader in U.S. history.

“The Mueller report is loaded with criminal offenses,” he said. “If Dems merely read the critical passages directly from the report then ask Mueller yes or no: Is what I just read in your report? That’s all the public will need to know that this is the most lawless President in US history.”

The 71-year-old director went on to describe Trump as a “lawless malignant narcissist” before making an appeal to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to open impeachment proceedings.

“Watching this lawless malignant narcissist continue to blatantly lie his ass off must not stand. This can no longer just be about 2020,” Reiner wrote. “His criminality must be made clear to the American public. Madame Speaker, pull the trigger #ImpeachmentInquiryNow.”

It is not the first time that Reiner has demanded that Pelosi and House Democrats impeach Trump. Last month, he accused Pelosi of “positing a false choice” with regards to impeachment, adding that Trump should be sent to prison for his supposed crimes.

“I have the greatest respect for Nancy Pelosi, but she’s positing a false choice in dealing with Trump’s lawlessness,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “We don’t have to choose between Impeachment & Prison. The preservation of Democracy & The Rule of Law requires both.

However, Reiner has previously admitted that he does not believe the “ineffectual” Democrats ever will go through with impeachment proceedings, meaning Trump will never be “held accountable for his crimes.”

“We’re up to 78 House members calling for an Impeachment inquiry. At this rate the most lawless President in US history may never be held accountable for his crimes,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “I gave up on the GOP cult long ago. Hate to say it but I’m starting to feel that way about the ineffectual Dems.”

