Video — Rosie O’Donnell Leads Protest Against Migrant Shelters: ‘Take the Fascist Out of the White House’

Rosie O’Donnell attended one of the many far-left vigils across the country Friday night, protesting migrant shelters and amping up fellow activists to “take the fascist out of the White House.”

O’Donnell spoke at the vigil in New York City Friday night, asking the crowd to “look around” and see what “America stands for.”

“The signs are beautiful. The sentiment here is beautiful. Don’t forget people. Look around. This is who we are,” she said. “This is what America stands for. All colors all shapes all sizes, all nationalities, sexualities, genders, transgender.”

“Freedom is what we were founded on. Freedom and decency are what we must demand from this government and never stop. Never forget until we take the fascist out of the White House,” the actress said to applause.

The widespread events were part of the “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps” protest, sponsored by the ultra-left wing Women’s March, Code Pink, AZ Resist, and dozens of other far-left groups. The former View co-host was one of many leftist personalities to tease the event.

tonight join us in nyc at foley square 7-9 pm check for a vigil near you at https://t.co/M3Q0RH8ubr — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 12, 2019

It remains unclear what sign O’Donnell was particularly impressed by, but many of the homemade signs surfaced on Twitter.

“We see cruelty,” one sign read.

“Cage Trump. Not Kids,” another read, featuring a makeshift image of the president behind bars.

As the sun sets on the lights for Liberty vigil in nyc. It’s is time for all of my west coasters to get out and go to theirs rally and vigils. Show your support for @Lights4Liberty and rage that the administration has commited crimes against humanity pic.twitter.com/6LqRcM8klR — Rachel Bickley (@rbickley11) July 13, 2019

‘No hate. No ICE. Immigrants are welcome here.’ @democracynow crew at Lights for Liberty gathering & vigil. ICE raids scheduled to begin Sunday in NYC & 8 other major US cities. pic.twitter.com/ryI7gSr3zn — María Inés Taracena (@m_ines_taracena) July 12, 2019

It is packed in Foley Square, NYC, for Lights for Liberty #closethecamps pic.twitter.com/3coVEkX0KA — seta ⭐️ witchy little hero @ Camp Nano (@joestarlight_) July 12, 2019

NYC Lights for Liberty pic.twitter.com/g3OpxIZW0r — AGirlLovesMeganRapinoe (@AudetteFulson) July 13, 2019

My sign for the Lights for Liberty vigil tomorrow night at 7 in Foley Square in NYC. Find an event near you. pic.twitter.com/uYXlbUg3yc — George Ochoa (@OchoaWriter) July 12, 2019

Rosie O’Donnell had been teasing the event for the past few weeks. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month and bizarrely compared migrant shelters to concentration camps, asserting that the U.S. had “over 100,000.”

“Yeah, the concentration camps, even though there’s lots of controversy about the word,” O’Donnell told Cohen. “But, actually, legitimate scholars who study genocide say, yes, these are, in fact, the criteria for concentration camps, they meet them. There are over 100,000 camps, in nearly every state.”