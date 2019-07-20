Justin Bieber Demands to Trump: ‘Let Those Kids out of Cages’

Pop superstar Justin Bieber waded in political waters on Twitter early Saturday morning, asking President Trump to “let those kids out of cages” despite the fact that the “cages” commonly referenced were set up and utilized by the Obama administration.

The “I Don’t Care” singer made the request as an aside in a tweet thanking Trump for attempting to help rapper A$AP Rocky back to the U.S. after being detained in Sweden.

“I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your [sic] at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?” Bieber asked in a tweet to his 106 million followers.

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

Bieber follows a long line of fellow celebrities who have decried the Trump administration for supposedly throwing “kids in cages” despite the fact that the Trump administration played no part in setting up the so-called “cages” at the migrant shelters, which left-wing politicians have inaccurately referred to as “concentration camps.”

Images from 2014 reveal that the Obama administration used the same “cages” to address the influx of child migrants flowing across the porous border. Hollywood, however, was much less vocal.

As Breitbart News reported:

For weeks, the establishment media has referred to the detention facilities where federal immigration officials are holding child border crossers as “cages” and one Senate Democrat even called the facilities “dog kennels.” CBS News, Time Magazine, Business Insider, NBC News, and their counterparts in the Democratic Party have continuously claimed migrant children are being held in cages, specifically pointing to photos from a detention facility in McAllen, Texas. These same barriers, though, were used in that McAllen detention facility under President Obama when the establishment media was silent on the issue.

Last month, Bieber’s ex — pop star Selena Gomez — perpetuated the same false narrative.

“Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening???” the singer exclaimed to her 154 million Instagram followers.

“It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can’t even imagine what they are going through. We need to get this to finally stop!” she continued. “Don’t stay silent on this human rights issue- please call your reps 202.224.3121 #CloseTheCamps#FamilesBelongTogether.”