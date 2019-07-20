Stephen King: Can’t Wait to Fire This ‘Vile, Racist Bag of Guts’ in 2020

Author Stephen King took to Twitter Friday to express his disdain for President Trump, telling his five million Twitter followers that he hopes to fire the “vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters” in 2020.

“I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters. How happy I would be to tell him ‘YOU’RE FIRED’ next November,” King tweeted.

The Pet Sematary author has a history of lashing out against Trump and Republicans. Last May, he called the entire White House staff “bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent.”

“What does that say about the boss?” he asked.

On Christmas Eve of 2018, King called for Trump to be removed from office.

“Tell your legislators and friends who are Trump supporters that it’s time to put partisanship aside,” he tweeted. “Trump is a train wreck, and the train he’s pulling is our country. He has to be removed from office.”

In January, King theorized that Trump may be an “active or passive Russian asset.”

The horror novelist has also called Trump “narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic, pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, semi-literate” and likened him to a dictator prior to the Fourth of July “Salute to America” celebration in D.C.

Despite King’s sincere hope that a Democrat defeats the president in 2020, Trump remains optimistic about the next six years.