Country Band Confederate Railroad Banned from Second State Fair over Name

The country band Confederate Railroad has been disinvited from a second state fair because of what officials claim is its “offensive” name.

Formed over 30 years ago, the band has suddenly found its name a matter of contention. Two weeks ago, the group was dumped from the roster of acts that were set to appear at the Du Quoin State Fair in Illinois.

According to the Southern Illinoisan, Du Quoin State Fair manager, Josh Gross, released a statement saying, “The Illinois Department of Agriculture has removed Confederate Railroad from our 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup. While every artist has a right to expression, we believe this decision is in the best interest of serving all of the people in our state.”

Now, a second fair has dumped the band.

Looks like we won’t be coming to New York next week. https://t.co/iidCIAwG67 — Confederate Railroad (@ConfederateRR) July 25, 2019

Officials at the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, New York, have canceled the band’s contract for the August 1 fair, according to Fox News.

“The Ulster County Fair must be an event that everyone can enjoy while representing the values of all members of our community,” a representative said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle. “Any showcasing of a symbol of division and racism runs counter to that principle and will be vigorously opposed by my administration.”

Confederate Railroad frontman Danny Shirley says the band will not be changing its logo or name anytime soon.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” Shirley told the media. “I love the part of the country I’m from, and I will never apologize for that.”

The singer noted that their name was derived from a locomotive that was commandeered in Georgia during the Civil War by Confederate soldiers. The engine is currently on display in a museum in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“It seems that everybody kind of gets looking for something to get upset about,” Shirley explained. “And I guess I’m just the flavor of the month.”

