Sarah Silverman: ‘Only Way Trump Stays Out of Jail Is by Staying President’

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman confessed that she doesn’t want to be “negative” and then floated the idea that Donald Trump would be behind bars if he wasn’t president.

“I don’t enjoy being negative but I’m pretty sure the only way Trump stays out of jail is by staying president, and he probably will,” Sarah Silverman said.

The Ralph Breaks the Internet star’s missive came on heels of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s contentious testimony before the House Judiciary Committee as well as the House Oversight Committee.

The daylong grilling was met with widespread angst among many media members and Democrat operatives who panned Mueller’s testimony as a win for the Trump administration. Some said the former FBI director looked “frail” and didn’t sound “sharp.”

Michael Moore led the Hollywood charge, railing against Democrats for placing so much faith in the belief that Mueller would help usher an end to Trump’s presidency.

“A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions.,” Michael Moore said Wednesday. “I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on.”

Still, many Hollywood figures called for impeachment proceedings to begin after Mueller’s testimony.

