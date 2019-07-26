None of Hollywood’s Top 100 Power Players Have Donated to a Republican Candidate

Not one of Hollywood’s major power players have donated money to a Republican during the 2020 election cycle, an analysis from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The THR notes, citing its THR 100 List, that “At this point in the cycle, not a single 2020 election campaign contribution from the pool of donors listed in the THR 100 has gone to a Republican candidate or organization.”

Such shocking levels of political bias were also present in the 2018 midterm election cycle, where 99.7 percent of donations went towards Democratic or progressive causes. Just 0.3 percent of donations were made to Republicans, with Lorne Michaels, John Stankey, and Bob Bakish all making small donations.

Meanwhile, nearly half of donations in the upcoming presidential election cycle have gone toward California Senator Kamala Harris, who has raked in $73,580. In second place is former Vice President Joe Biden, who has drawn in $22,400, while Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker have all received approximately $10000 each.

Some of the most generous left-wing donors from the THR 100 include Discovery C.E.O. David Zaslav, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn, and director J.J. Abrams, all of whom have given between $150,000 to $200,000 to Democratic candidates and campaign committees.

Last September, The Washington Post outlined how the entertainment industry as a whole had doubled its funding towards Democratic candidates in the 2018 election cycle compared to 2016, mainly as a reaction to the Trump presidency and the Republican’s former control of both houses of Congress.

