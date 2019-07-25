Half of Hollywood’s 100 Most Powerful Players Donate to Kamala Harris

Hollywood’s most influential power players are lining up to back California Senator Kamala Harris for the presidential nomination, an analysis by The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

Among those listed in the magazine’s THR 100 List, touted as “an annual ranking of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry,” Harris has raked in 48 percent of total donations, amounting to $73,580.

In second place was frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has so far brought in $22,400, around 15 percent of the total 2020 donation pool. Meanwhile, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker have all received a similar amount in contributions, raking in roughly $10,000 per head.

Interestingly, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have not attracted a single contribution from the most powerful Hollywood elite, according to the THR list, instead choosing to focus on small-dollar donations from grassroots supporters.

Some of the most generous donors from the THR 100 include Discovery C.E.O. David Zaslav, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn, and director J.J. Abrams, all of whom have given between $150,000 to $200,000 to Democratic candidates and campaign committees.

The spread of donations underlines the astounding level of political bias among the Hollywood elite, with not a single dollar donated so far to any Republican candidate or organization. Meanwhile, the 2018 midterm election cycle, just 0.03 percent of donations from members of the THR entertainment power list went to Republican campaigns and committees.

Kamala Harris’s appeal among Hollywood power players is likely due to several factors but perhaps most principally is the fact that she currently serves as Senator from California, where the majority of these industry elites are based.

Just this weekend, Harris’s popularity among the Beverly Hills elite was highlighted music executive Scooter Braun held a fundraiser for Harris at his house in Los Angeles, with stars such as Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato all in attendance.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.