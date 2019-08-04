Mandy Moore: Politicians Against Gun Control Are ‘Unfit to Represent Us’

Actress and singer Mandy Moore said politicians who are not actively advocating greater gun control are “not fit to represent us,” in the wake of two mass shootings that have killed at least 29 people.

The This Is Us star said the inaction of politicians to prevent massacres like that in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio was “reprehensible.”

“Any member of congress who is not actively in the fight for gun safety reform is not fit to represent us. Period,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “The inaction is reprehensible. 2 mass shootings in 24 hours? We simply can’t stand by and let this continue to happen. #VoteThemOut.”

Any member of congress who is not actively in the fight for gun safety reform, is not fit to represent us. Period. The inaction is reprehensible. 2 mass shootings in 24 hours? We simply can’t stand by and let this continue to happen. #VoteThemOut — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 4, 2019

At least 29 people have died as a result of the two shootings, while dozens more remain in hospital, in what President Donald Trump has denounced “an act of cowardice.”

Moore, meanwhile, is known for her progressive views and activism. In April, she joined scores of Hollywood actors and producers in pledging to boycott working in the state of Georgia over legislation that would make it harder for women to access abortions. Last year, she was also among the 3,000 signatories of an open letter calling on the entertainment industry to fix the issue of the so-called gender pay gap.

The 35-year-old actress is currently gearing up for the 2020 election cycle, having recently donated to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

