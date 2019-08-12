Actor Alec Baldwin claimed that financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was killed by the Russian state, which Baldwin said is now “in charge of everything” as a result of the Trump presidency.

Epstein, who was facing charges of child sex trafficking, was found dead in his cell on Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The timing of his death, as well as the fact that he had been taken off suicide watch, has fanned multiple conspiracies about whether he was murdered in order to prevent him from ever revealing damaging information on powerful people and politicians.

The Saturday Night Live star added fuel to fire over those conspiracies by arguing Epstein was murdered by the Kremlin.

“The Russians killed Epstein,” Alec Baldwin said on Sunday, “They’re in charge of everything now.”

The Russians killed Epstein. They’re in charge of everything now. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 11, 2019

Baldwin has long been obsessed with the supposed relationship between President Donald Trump and Russia, despite the Mueller report finding no evidence of collusion and Washington imposing various sanctions against the Putin regime.

In May, the 61-year-old comedian warned that the U.S. was “being played” by Russia over a “pee-pee tape” and Trump would soon start a war to divert people’s attention away from it. There remains no evidence of the existence of such a tape nor has Trump made any meaningful steps toward any kind of military intervention.

Some of these conservative trash websites want to thrill you with the headline: BARR DECLARES WAR ON FBI.

This country is being played by Putin.

Over a “Peepee Tape.”#ImpeachTrump — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) May 15, 2019

Several Hollywood stars suggested that the Russian government played a role in Epstein’s death.

