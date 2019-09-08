Donald Sutherland: Trump and Bolsonaro ‘Ruining the World’

Actor Donald Sutherland has urged people in the United States and Brazil to vote their respective leaders, President Donald Trump, and Jair Bolsonaro, out of office over their environmental policies, accusing them of “ruining the world” for future generations.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival alongside Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, Sutherland agreed with Jagger’s affirmation that he is “absolutely behind” the recent campaigns of climate change activists.

“Mick is right when he said the reforms that were instituted during the Obama administration were barely adequate, and now they’re being torn about,” said Sutherland.

“When you’re my age, when you’re 85 years old and you have children and grandchildren, you will leave them nothing if we don’t vote those people out of office in Brazil in London in Washington,” he continued. “They are ruining the world. We have contributed to the ruination of it, but they are ensuring it.”

Jagger also lamented how the U.S. had “decided to go the other way” with regard to environmental projection.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place — that perhaps were just about adequate … have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are all being wiped out,” he said. “The U.S., which should be the world leader in environmental control, has lost that and has decided to go the other way.”

The pair’s comments come amid heightened alarm from climate change activists over Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supposed lack of concern for recent fires in the Amazon rainforest, which environmentalists falsely claim are happening at an accelerated rate compared with recent years.

Meanwhile, Trump has long been a bogey man for environmentalists over his decision to pull the United States out the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the easing of stringent environmental regulations imposed under the Obama administration.

“We are going through a very strange time,” the Hunger Games star added. “You know you are living in it but you don’t know what is going to happen at the end.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.