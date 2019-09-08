Trump, Epstein Jokes Fly at Alec Baldwin Comedy Central Roast

Left-wing Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin was not the only the target during the celebrity-studded taping of his Comedy Central roast, which was held Saturday at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles.

Several jokes were made about President Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Caitlyn Jenner, the Republican Party, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen.

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin joked that Nikki Glaser, a fellow roaster, got “kicked off Epstein’s island for networking.”

Griffin also suggested that Baldwin should have warned Kevin Spacey that “ABC doesn’t mean always blow children” when they co-starred in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Comedian Adam Carolla took a jab at Epstein, saying Baldwin’s best friend was absent from the roast because “he hanged himself in a New York prison cell.”

Left-wing actor Robert De Niro took the stage to slam President Trump and praise Baldwin’s portrayal of the president on Saturday Night Live. According to De Niro, Baldwin “fucking nails” the role.

De Niro also slipped into the roast a joke about Woody Allen.

“Alec and Woody Allen have a lot in common, except Alec only screamed at his daughter, and Woody, well…” De Niro said.

Jenner, who attended the roast, was the subject of many jokes about her transition.

“I can’t believe you’re here,” Roast Master and Will & Grace star Sean Hayes said. “Wow, you’ve got balls, girl.”

Glasser also went after Jenner as she trashed the Republican Party.

“You’re a Republican, I don’t know why,” Glasser said. “You’ve already gained control over a woman’s body.”

De Niro also targeted Jenner with a vulgar message.

“There’s something different about you, but I can’t put my finger in it,” De Niro told Jenner.

Once at the microphone, Jenner took aim at herself and said, “Take a good look kids. This is what happens when you eat your Wheaties every morning.”

In a message to those who do not support the transgender community, Jenner added, “You can suck my dick… if you can find it!”

The Alec Baldwin roast is set to air on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. on September 15.