Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jordon Sending over $7M to Bahamas Hurricane Relief

As Hurricane Dorian relief efforts are underway in the Bahamas, several celebrities, including, Michael Jordon, Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake, and Chef José Andrés are pitching in with big donations to help the storm ravaged islands.

On Monday, Chef José Andrés and his charity announced that they have served 100,000 free meals to needy people who have suffered in the wake of the massive hurricane.

“But it’s not just about delivering food to eat — it’s the message: We are all here for you during this difficult time,” World Central Kitchen tweeted.

Today we served our 100,000th #ChefsForBahamas meal. But it’s not just about delivering food to eat — it’s the message: We are all here for you during this difficult time. ❤️🇸 pic.twitter.com/y3XXmkndxK — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 10, 2019

World Central Kitchen pulled into the Bahamas only a short time after the storm ended and has been coordinating the delivery of meals for those affected ever since.

Not to be outdone, golf great Tiger Woods and pop megastar Justin Timberlake have joined forces to donate up to six million dollars to hurricane recovery. The pair announced their effort via a tweet on Tuesday.

“Help us turn this first $6 million into $12 million and join our efforts to restore and rebuild The Bahamas,” Tiger Woods tweeted.

2) We've established the #onebahamasfund with a challenge gift of $6 million, matching dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised. Help us turn this first $6 million into $12 million, and join our efforts to restore and rebuild The Bahamas. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 12, 2019

Timberlake also urged fans to re-tweet and donate if they are able.

As #HurricaneDorian rescue and relief efforts continue, I’m proud to join in the One Bahamas Fund to restore and rebuild. We’re matching dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised. Repost this, spread the word, give if you can. 🙏https://t.co/iWxiaMCO7d pic.twitter.com/DtSGNOx5yg — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) September 12, 2019

Other celebrities have also jumped in to help. For instance, NBA GOAT Michael Jordan announced on Monday that he is donating $1 million for hurricane relief efforts.

Dorian has reportedly left more than 70,000 people homeless, and at least 50 people dead in the Bahamas where the storm made landfall at its strongest point. Several thousand people are still listed as missing.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.